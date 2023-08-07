‘The Machine’ Bert Kreischer bringing his comedy tour to New Jersey

It’s a good news cycle for New Jerseyans who are also fans of stand-up comedy.

Last week, it was announced that comedians Jon Stewart, John Mulaney, and Pete Davidson will be touring together, making a stop at the Etess Arena in the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City.

Now, another comedy great has made an announcement!

Bert Kreischer, also known as “The Machine,” will be making a stop in the Garden State during his Tops Off world tour.

“Tops Off,” for those unfamiliar, refers to the 50-year-old comedian’s tendency to perform his stand-up routines with no shirt on.

Meanwhile, his nickname, “The Machine” was earned when he “inadvertently helped the Russian mafia rob a train while on a college trip to Russia,” according to Wikipedia. His story inspired the film, “The Machine” (2023), with Kreischer starring as himself.

You can find three of his previous specials on Netflix: Secret Time (2018), Hey Big Boy (2020) and Razzle Dazzle (2023).

The comedian will perform on Friday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Prudential Center located at 25 Lafayette Street in Newark, New Jersey.

Tickets are on sale now, you can purchase them and find more info on Kreischer’s website.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

