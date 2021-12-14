The Lumineers new music video shot at their old NJ high school

Those not in the know will tell you The Lumineers is a band based in Denver. While true, their DNA truly lives in New Jersey.

Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites were Jersey guys and are the core of the band. They went to Ramsey High School in Bergen County and paired up together musically there.

It was only much later after trying to work on music in New York City that the two relocated to Denver. There they met Neyla Pekarek who was with The Lumineers until 2018.

In fact, this folk-rock band lists among its influences our own Bruce Springsteen. So yeah, doesn’t get more Jersey than that.

You may know them best for their very first single back in 2011 a song called “Ho Hey.”

Among their other hits are “Cleopatra,” “Stubborn Love,” “Ophelia” and “Angela.” I’ve never had the pleasure of seeing them live but they’re said to do a fun, amazing and energetic show.

Another thing I love about this band is our mutual hatred for people who are buried in their phones during concerts. I’m sick of people experiencing concerts they pay good money for through the screen of their cell phone because everything just has to be a video today. God forbid you don’t have something to post on your social media. So the band has long been in favor of banning cell phones at live shows and they give out locking bags to store phones in during concerts.

Anyway, I’ll stop being a fanboy long enough to tell you The Lumineers came home to New Jersey to record a music video in their old high school where they first met up.

Ramsey High was the setting for the video for their song “A.M. Radio.” Teachers, staff and students were extras. What a cool homecoming this must’ve been for everyone involved.

Here’s a look at the finished product.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

