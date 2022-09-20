Taking it to the Wonder Bar, the iconic Asbury Park bar where local acts make their names.

Prior to the Sea.Hear.Now festival, the local bands including Sunshine Spazz, Yawn Mower and Gods took over the scene and played through the night.

Other local female artists also joined some of the bands on stage including Renee Maskin, Rachel Aba Dobken and Pamela Flores.

When I walked into the Wonder Bar I was greeted by a wave of electric guitar, bass and drums.

The amps were hitting the sound just right so it was echoing through the walls, you could see Tillie vibrating along with the band's instruments.

Vibrant lights behind them set the intense scene to match the electric jams. These are the bands keeping the Asbury Park music scene alive.

On the stage was local band Sunshine Spazz. The group is made up of three Toms River natives including Jamie Lawler and brothers Ryan and Michael Rutter.

I got the chance to catch up with Ryan and Michael from Sunshine Spazz at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival on Sunday.

We talked about how their band formed, what the music scene in Asbury Park is like, and the places you have to visit in New Jersey, and their thoughts on the Sea.Hear.Now Festival.

Check out the interview below:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Jordan Jansson. Any opinions expressed are her own.

