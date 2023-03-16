The last straw: What finally made so many leave NJ for good

People who love New Jersey love it a lot. Even the people who find it difficult to live here. Even the people who have already been forced to leave or are planning to in the near future. After all, besides the financial burdens, Jersey has so much to offer. What’s not to love?

We’ve got the most beautiful stretch of beaches of pretty much any northeast state. We are in close proximity to two major cities where one can find anything and everything to do, learn, and discover.

Our food is amazing, including the bounty of fruits and vegetables that we grow here and enjoy. The state is diverse and vibrates with energy.

Despite what non-New Jerseyans think about our state, we all know the truth. We’re pretty freaking lucky here in the Garden State.

But still, every year we hear that we are losing so many people because of the aforementioned onerous tax burden put on all of us.

In a recent article by Dino Flammia on nj1015.com, it was reported we lead the nation for out-of-state moves. Every time we read news like this we start to think about the things that we would miss if we left. And the negatives about living here. You start to think about the congestion and the crowds and the aggressive driving and the traffic and the rude people and the messed up goings-on under that golden dome in Trenton.

But if you have to narrow it down to one thing, the one impetus for most people to finally pull up steaks and blow this popsicle stand, I know what it is.

It was the infamous quote. The shot heard round the world of New Jersey politics:

“If you’re a one-issue voter and tax rate is your issue, we’re probably not your state.”

And as much as they try to spin it or claim that it was taken out of context, that’s what did it for a lot of people.

And I know it because I’ve never heard such a definitive reason for leaving in all of the 25 years I’ve worked at this radio station as that one statement that Phil Murphy made.

And anytime someone calls into our show and says they’re leaving, they’ve left, or they have plans to do so in the future, that one statement is what they cite as the absolute last straw.

Why? Because it was a sign from our governor that there actually is no hope. That he truly has no Intention of making it better. (In fact, he’s come up with ways in each budget to make things worse.)

That one statement—that one flippant, knee-jerk statement—tells the story of his entire administration.

And the story is this: I know there’s a problem..and if you don’t like it get out, I guess you’ll just have to leave. And that’s exactly what people are doing, in droves.

