The kids of the Essex & Union County Marching Band need your help

One of the benefits of my traveling around the state every week speaking about common sense solutions is I meet interesting, thoughtful, impactful people.

A few weeks ago, during an event I was speaking at in Newark, my friend Phil Wilson introduced me to a youth band leader who is doing his part to help young people realize their full potential.

Darryl Taylor is the band director of the Essex and Union County Marching Band.

This is a group of young people of all ages joining together to not only play great music but to focus youthful energy on something very positive.

There is no doubt that we have a crisis among young people in our country. This problem is worse in our cities where there is a lack of opportunity, access to quality education, and high crime.

One way for young people to get a leg up and avoid taking a dangerous path is to get involved in their community, pick up a skill, and be a part of a positive team.

Essex & Union County Marching Band (GoFundMe)

Of course, that means adults have to provide a platform and opportunity for those young people.

One of those adults who have stepped up to help young people explore their potential is Darryl Taylor. He joined me on the show to discuss the band, and the opportunity, and to ask for help.

If you want to help this great music program, please consider matching my donation through the GoFundMe site HERE.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

