The Jersey Shore’s favorite 2020 summer cocktails are ready ‘to go’

As New Jersey prepares to kick off a Memorial Day weekend with pandemic restrictions in place, there are still a number of summer-minded cocktails being offered alongside to-go menus at Shore restaurants.

Following Gov. Phil Murphy’s recent executive order allowing bars and restaurants to offer such pre-mixed beverages, spots from Atlantic City, Sea Isle City, Long Beach Island and Asbury Park were among the first to spring into action and adjust accordingly.

All the following drinks contain alcohol and are for customers 21 or over, with valid ID. They are also made to-go, and take home, not to be consumed on the premises.

More from New Jersey 101.5: