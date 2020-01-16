The Isley Brothers mansion just sold and it is a sight to behold

A house in Alpine once owned by Rock and Roll Hall of Famers the Isley Brothers just sold for $3 million, according to NorthJersey.com.

NorthJersey.com says the house had been on the market for nine years because it needed renovations and was rather unique. The house was built and owned by Ronald Isley, but he had to sell it during bankruptcy proceedings in 1989 to satisfy a tax debt.

Take a virtual tour of the home in the video below.

According to the real estate listing, the home features 9 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, marble fireplaces, an elevator, a four car garage, and sits on two acres.

It was listed at $3,899,000, but sold this month for $3,050,000. Take a look at the pictures and imagine living in Alpine with the wealthy elite.

