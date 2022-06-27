The ice is back! Spadea takes the plunge

My good friends at Breathing Dragon Yoga and Ignite Sadhana teamed up once again to bring the Wim Hof "Master the Cold" method to the Garden State.

I was eager to get back in the ice to top my time from a few months ago. This time, I challenged my son Michael to join me and stay in the ice up to 11 minutes.

The good news is that we both did it, smiling all the way. Although during the breathing class prior to the plunge, Michael and Jodi and I had our game faces on!

(Townsquare Media NJ) (Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

The weather was perfect for an ice plunge. Hot, hot, hot. For the first 10 seconds, the ice was refreshing. Then cold. Then the pain rises. By 3 minutes it's easy. Seriously.

Check out this pic at the 6-minute mark as I record a promo for my friends and their businesses.

For my son, it wasn't a huge challenge, he smiled through and warmed up quickly. Now for me, representing the — let's say middle-aged crowd — it took me about 20 minutes to regain full-body warmth.

Spadea's son Michael in the ice. (Townsquare Media NJ) Spadea's son Michael in the ice. (Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

The hot weather helped for sure. And unlike my last plunge, my friends Pete and Jason, who run the class, had us dunk. Wow. Game changer. It was like a second plunge and you had to overcome the cold all over again. We did that at the 8-minute mark.

Scroll through the photos below to find us!

Bottom line is that there is a ton of evidence about how the cold can help your body heal and perform at a higher level. Between the Hot Yoga and the ice baths, I've never felt better.

Hope you join me next time!

Flashback! Remember the plunge earlier this year?

2022 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge photos More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.