The hottest day recorded in NJ was likely before you were born

One of the perks of New Jersey (for some people) is the fact that we get all four seasons. We have a true spring, summer, fall and winter. You get to see the leaves change colors and in most cases (except for this past winter) see snow.

We've had some brief heat waves to start off this spring, and according to NJ.com last summer was the 3rd highest average temperature summer ever recorded with 75.1 degrees.

So when was the hottest day ever recorded in New Jersey?

According to stacker.com the hottest day ever recorded in New Jersey was 110 degrees on July 10, 1936. Quite a long time ago!

For reference, here are some events that happened in 1936.

☀️ March 1, 1936, the Hoover Dam was completed.

☀️ Aug. 3, 1936, Jesse Owens won the 100-meter dash at the Berlin Olympics.

☀️ Nov. 3, 1936, Franklin D. Roosevelt was reelected president over the Kansas Gov. Alf Landon

☀️ Also in 1936 the Dust Bowl was still going on.

So I think it's safe to say it's been quite a while since the hottest day in New Jersey.

What's even crazier is according to the NJ.com report, 1936 doesn't even rank in the top 10 hottest summers ever recorded here.

So was July 10, 1936, just a one-off in an otherwise normal summer? That might be a question we'd have a hard time finding the answer to. But I think I speak for everyone here in New Jersey when I say we don't need a day with that type of temperature any time soon!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

