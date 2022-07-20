The honor system is alive and well in New Jersey (Opinion)

Most people wouldn't trust leaving their products for sale unattended with a couple of signs and a drop box for the cash. Well, in the farm country they still do.

Some people in more populated parts of New Jersey wouldn't think that was smart or even possible. Over the years living in Burlington County, I've spotted them here and there.

It's refreshing to see and a throwback to a simpler time. After picking up some "deer corn" (that place is also on the honor system) to give to a family member who likes to feed the deer behind her property, I took a detour on the way home. There was a sign on the main road through farm country that said, "farm stand-fresh produce". The road quickly goes from paved to gravel and then you see the signs for produce, but no people.

It was Sunday morning and not many people were around, especially this far back into farm country. We're fortunate to live pretty close to a lot of farms only a few minutes away. As I was leaving a couple pulled up in a 1966 Cadillac convertible to buy some stuff. It completed the whole picture of days gone by. Hopefully not all gone by.

The honors system is alive and well in New Jersey

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

This has to be the best farmers market in New Jersey If you’re looking for a great farmers market, you have to visit the Summit Farmers Market. This year they have over 50 vendors, offering a large selection of great produce from various local farmers, lots of specialty foods and more. There is also plenty of free parking. My dog and I went for a visit last week and took pictures of what they have to offer.

Vendors Not Pictured:

Adventure Kitchen

Angel Planet Foods

Anita's Baked Wonders

Bull 'N Bear Brewery

Fit Fed Puppy

Foraged Feast

Hummus Boss

Jana's Jammy

Java's Compost

Kariba Farms

Louis Organics

Luxx Chocolat

Made with Clay

Mangalitsa

Our Woods Maple Syrup

Roaming Acres Farm

Spice Sisters

Stefan's Polish Foods

Sustainable Haus

Valley Shepherd Creamery

WoodsEdge Farm

The Summit Farmers Market will be open every Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will last until November 20th. The market is located at Park & Shop Lot #1 on the corner of DeForest Avenue and Woodland Avenue.

Below are photos of some of the local vendors joining the farmers market this season:

