The honor system is alive and well in New Jersey (Opinion)
Most people wouldn't trust leaving their products for sale unattended with a couple of signs and a drop box for the cash. Well, in the farm country they still do.
Some people in more populated parts of New Jersey wouldn't think that was smart or even possible. Over the years living in Burlington County, I've spotted them here and there.
It's refreshing to see and a throwback to a simpler time. After picking up some "deer corn" (that place is also on the honor system) to give to a family member who likes to feed the deer behind her property, I took a detour on the way home. There was a sign on the main road through farm country that said, "farm stand-fresh produce". The road quickly goes from paved to gravel and then you see the signs for produce, but no people.
It was Sunday morning and not many people were around, especially this far back into farm country. We're fortunate to live pretty close to a lot of farms only a few minutes away. As I was leaving a couple pulled up in a 1966 Cadillac convertible to buy some stuff. It completed the whole picture of days gone by. Hopefully not all gone by.
The honors system is alive and well in New Jersey
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.
You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.
This has to be the best farmers market in New Jersey
- Adventure Kitchen
- Angel Planet Foods
- Anita's Baked Wonders
- Bull 'N Bear Brewery
- Fit Fed Puppy
- Foraged Feast
- Hummus Boss
- Jana's Jammy
- Java's Compost
- Kariba Farms
- Louis Organics
- Luxx Chocolat
- Made with Clay
- Mangalitsa
- Our Woods Maple Syrup
- Roaming Acres Farm
- Spice Sisters
- Stefan's Polish Foods
- Sustainable Haus
- Valley Shepherd Creamery
- WoodsEdge Farm