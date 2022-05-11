ATLANTIC CITY — Get ready to feel the heat!

The first-ever Chili Knockout and Spicy Food Fest, presented by Good Time Tricycle crew takes place Saturday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. rain or shine on New York Avenue.

"Chili Knock Out is a food festival devoted to exploring all things flavor! It's an opportunity for culinary discovery," according to the website.

Tickets are $25 per person for judges. That's right! You will be an official judge at the festival.

Admission includes a tasting pass to try 2oz chili tastings at each of the 20 restaurants in attendance. Each judge will receive three voting tickets. They'll also get to enjoy live music on the main stage, have access to cooking demos and mixology seminars, countless activities, and more.

Chili Knockout & Spicy Food Fest (Photo Credit: Chili Knockout & Spicy Food Fest) Chili Knockout & Spicy Food Fest (Photo Credit: Chili Knockout & Spicy Food Fest) loading...

The cost for non-chili judging people is $15 each. This general admission includes live music at the main stage, access to cooking demos, access to mixology seminars, and countless activities.

Children 12 and under are free.

There can't be a spicy food fest without hot sauces, right?

Purveyors of hand-crafted Hellfire will be bringing the heat, the sweet, and everything else in between, with uniquely branded flavors made from locally sourced ingredients.

How well do you know hot sauces? Prove it by becoming one of eight contestants who will be tested on their ability to distinguish ingredients and the hot sauce it's associated with this battle of the taste buds. The first prize is $100 cash.

Chili Knockout & Spicy Food Fest (Photo Credit: Chili Knockout & Spicy Food Fest) Chili Knockout & Spicy Food Fest (Photo Credit: Chili Knockout & Spicy Food Fest) loading...

There will also be the "bonfire battle of pepper perfection." Seven brave contestants will be invited to the Chili Knock-Out and Spicy Food Fest the main state to test their heat stamina. They will chomp down on some of the hottest peppers known to man. The survivor receives a $100 cash prize and bragging rights. Everyone else walks away with a spicy snack. Sign-ups take place at the festival and all contestants must be at least 21 years old.

As a part of the chili cook-off, a $5000 prize has been established. Each restaurant partner will select a 501C3 of their choice pitting the cash prize of $2500 (and a rad belt) to the chef and $2500 to the restaurant's charity partner.

While the spicy grub is the main draw, no festival would be complete without a pairing of proper beverages. The fest will feature signature cocktails, as well as some of the area's hottest breweries.

Enjoy a day of fiery foods, a fusion of flavors, and friendly competition. May the best chili win!

For more information, visit www.chiliknockout.com

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

