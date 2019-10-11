The Hallmark Channel to have ‘ChristmasCon’ in New Jersey

I will admit I have never seen one, but apparently there is enough interest in the Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel to warrant a convention in New Jersey. According to Patch.com, it is called “ChristmasCon” and will take place at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center in Edison on November 8-10.

There will be discussion panels, photo ops and events. The convention’s website says that there will be an “Ugly Sweater Contest” and the “First Annual Gingerbread Wars.” The list of celebrities is pretty impressive (apparently they have all starred in Hallmark Christmas movies), including Lacey Chabert (of Mean Girls fame), Holly Robinson Peete, Alicia Witt, Melissa Joan Hart, Jackee Harry, Jack Wagner, and Danica McKellar (Winnie on The Wonder Years).

Tickets are $75 for a three day pass, but celebrity autographs/photos are extra: if you want Lacey Chabert’s autograph, it will set you back $40. A selfie with her is $30, and a professional photo is $50. The other stars charge similar amounts. The Hallmark Channel is known for its holiday programming. It started airing its “Countdown to Christmas” in 2009, and, according to Wikipedia, its movie The Christmas Train beat the four major networks in the ratings that night.

If you want to attend the convention, you can get tickets here. By the way, the autographs and pictures are cash only, hmmm.

