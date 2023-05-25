The great New Jersey food trucks you must try
We have some of the best food trucks in New Jersey, and behind every one of them is a great story of hard-working people; trying to make a small business work in a state that does everything possible to stand in your way.
Many of these food trucks use family recipes that you cannot get anywhere else. Since their overhead is low, they can offer you a lower price than brick-and-mortar places; and as far as catering, it's so much better when they're parked outside your house rather than taking over your kitchen.
When I asked my listeners and social media following for the best New Jersey food trucks, one that came up was "Your Sister's Balls".
Could you find a more Jersey name? We had them in our New Jersey 101.5 studios, and I can honestly tell you their meatballs are unbelievable! Nicole Montecalvo and her son Joey, who goes by "Joey Meatballs," and her mom, Debbie, not only make great beef, turkey, and seafood meatballs, but an incredible ball made of ground sausage, peppers, and onions. It's to die for!
Another great food truck is Latin Bites, which has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and Cuban fusion cuisine. They not only have great food trucks, but a great location in Manalapan. They may also have the best empanadas and Cuban sandwiches in New Jersey. Rodolfo Villanueva, aka "Roy," on what sets his Cubano apart from the rest: "It’s the only one you’ll find in NJ that is 14” long, 1.5 lbs."
Here are some other recommendations:
Cousins Main Lobster Rolls! They are in the parking lot of Wine Library every Tuesday
Laurielle Nagel
The Beach Shack Food Truck
Eric Barash
Amabiles Hot Dogs- 264 Bergen Turnpike Little Ferry
Rich Carucci
For dessert, try "The Best Day Ever Ice Cream Truck"
Kathy Conte and her 14-year-old son have been running it for the past three years and check out the menu:
LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US
New Jersey's license plate designs through the years
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.
You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting. Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.