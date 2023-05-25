The great New Jersey food trucks you must try

We have some of the best food trucks in New Jersey, and behind every one of them is a great story of hard-working people; trying to make a small business work in a state that does everything possible to stand in your way.

Many of these food trucks use family recipes that you cannot get anywhere else. Since their overhead is low, they can offer you a lower price than brick-and-mortar places; and as far as catering, it's so much better when they're parked outside your house rather than taking over your kitchen.

When I asked my listeners and social media following for the best New Jersey food trucks, one that came up was "Your Sister's Balls".

Could you find a more Jersey name? We had them in our New Jersey 101.5 studios, and I can honestly tell you their meatballs are unbelievable! Nicole Montecalvo and her son Joey, who goes by "Joey Meatballs," and her mom, Debbie, not only make great beef, turkey, and seafood meatballs, but an incredible ball made of ground sausage, peppers, and onions. It's to die for!

Another great food truck is Latin Bites, which has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and Cuban fusion cuisine. They not only have great food trucks, but a great location in Manalapan. They may also have the best empanadas and Cuban sandwiches in New Jersey. Rodolfo Villanueva, aka "Roy," on what sets his Cubano apart from the rest: "It’s the only one you’ll find in NJ that is 14” long, 1.5 lbs."

Here are some other recommendations:

Cousins Main Lobster Rolls! They are in the parking lot of Wine Library every Tuesday

Laurielle Nagel

The Beach Shack Food Truck

Eric Barash

Amabiles Hot Dogs- 264 Bergen Turnpike Little Ferry

Rich Carucci

For dessert, try "The Best Day Ever Ice Cream Truck"

Kathy Conte and her 14-year-old son have been running it for the past three years and check out the menu:

