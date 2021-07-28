The first vaccine doorknockers get cool response in NJ (Opinion)

Last week I wrote about Biden‘s new door-to-door vaccine push. Looking for the communities where vaccination rates are the lowest and targeting those neighborhoods for “trusted community members” to go around and spread the gospel about the COVID-19 vaccine.

We heard that these weren’t going to be random people knocking at your door but instead that they would nominate people you really believe in to do the knocking. Presumably, this would be clergy people, tell leaders, business people, etc. But that still didn’t interest me.

I don’t think that there’s anything anybody can tell me about the vaccine right now that would make me interested in getting it. Still, in north Wall in Monmouth County, apparently the canvassing has begun.

On an app called Nextdoor, neighborhood people get together and ask for advice, and recommendations, and just generally commiserate about life in their town. It’s pretty fun to read, especially when you’re not involved in the issues being spoken about. It’s the ultimate “fly on the wall“ scenario.

I just wanted to share some of the comments, both negative and positive, that people have posted on the app regarding the door knockers. I think it’s important to state that I would never be rude to anyone who knocked on my door. I would, however, politely dismiss them the same way I dismiss religious missionaries who come to the door to proselytize. After all, people are just doing their “jobs.”

For the most part, people on Nextdoor don’t seem thrilled about Biden’s “Door to Door” initiative.