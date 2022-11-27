The Famed Stone Pony hosts Quincy Mumford’s Holiday Show – the finale

Talented local recording artist my friend Quincy Mumford and his family will be hosting their 11th and final Holiday Show at the iconic Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey to benefit a wonderful 501c3 charity Mary’s Place by the Sea.

This powerhouse show will be a great way to share the holidays with family and friends enjoying great music while helping such a worthy cause.

Quincy Mumford, his wife and his very talented parents, local restaurateurs Chris and Debbie Mumford have raised over $300,000 for Mary’s Place by the Sea to date and are looking to add to that total significantly on Friday night December 9, 2022.

Quincy has assembled some outstanding local musicians who lend their talent to the holiday show which will put you in the holiday mood.

Mary’s Place by the Sea is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting women with cancer. Mary’s Place by the Sea provides integrative services for a night or up to two days at NO COST. Some of the services include oncology massage, guided meditation, yoga, expressive writing and counseling just to name a few. Mary’s Place by the Sea operates out of a state-of-the-art 10-bedroom custom-built home in Ocean Grove, New Jersey.

The Holiday Show will also have a gift auction and some great grand prizes. The doors open at 7:30 pm Tickets are only $30 in advance and $35 at the door and can be purchased at quincymumford.com/events or The Stone Pony box office.

Enjoy a big night of awesome music while helping an outstanding charity, Mary’s Place by the Sea, Friday night December 9th, 2022 at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ. Happy Holidays!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

