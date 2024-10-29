The end of a sweet era? Classic NJ bakery’s building is for sale

HADDON — The building that hosts a generations-old bakery in Camden County is on the market.

The property at 15 Haddon. Ave, which houses McMillans Bakery, is listed on LoopNet.

The mixed-use property in the Westmont section of town. is going for $1.3 million. There are two apartments above the retail area.

The sale of the property, which was first reported by nj.com, could mark the end of a local tradition dating back to 1939.

The "distinctly superior" bakery, according to their motto, has been a mainstay in the community, dishing out donuts, cakes, pastries, and more five days a week.

It's unclear whether McMillans would last beyond the eventual sale of the property. The bakery hasn't announced that it's closing, but the property's new owners could choose to go in a new direction with the retail space.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to McMillans for comment, but the shop is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

