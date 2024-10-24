Summer isn't the only concert season in New Jersey.

Venues' calendars for 2025 are pretty slim right now, but some big acts already have plans to hit the Garden State next year, from January all the way through Labor Day.

The open-air venues, like PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, start to come alive in May. Indoor venues, such as the Prudential Center, have the ability to rock all year long.

You may have to wait until the new year, when artists typically announce upcoming tour dates, to get a better idea of all the live music coming to New Jersey in 2025.

For now, here's a rundown of the bigger acts that already have New Jersey on their schedule for next year.

New Jersey concerts: 2025 A rundown of the big acts coming to New Jersey in 2025, as of October 2024 Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

