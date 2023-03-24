The end is near? These 2 malls in NJ have the best hiding places

Ever considered what you would do during a zombie apocalypse? Hide in your house or try to find the nearest place for shelter?

Well lucky for us here in NJ, two malls in our state were in the top 10 of places to hide if this situation were to arise.

That's right, the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus came in at #6 and the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford came in at #9 in the findings by JeffBet.

The rankings were based on their demand, infection risk, shelter suitability, food provisions, weapon access, medicine access, mental stimulation, and chance of rescue.

Let's take a look inside these malls and see where some good hiding places would be, as well as what the place would actually look like during a zombie apocalypse.

First up, American Dream Mall.

Well, you might be trapped inside the American Dream Mall, but you'd be able to ride some sweet rides!

This Sea Life Aquarium in the American Dream Mall looks like a perfect spot to hide and check out the fish.

Toss on your camouflage and hop right into these bushes. I mean seriously, this almost looks like it's straight out of a zombie apocalypse as is.

This too gives off extreme apocalypse vibes.

Now for the Westfield Garden State Plaza

No zombie I've ever heard of will look inside a kitchen appliance!

One of the areas these malls excelled in was food provisions. You could hangout at this espresso bar while the mayhem ensues!

If all else fails, and you find no place to hide, you could always try the "pretend your a statue/mannequin trick".

Now who knows if any of this could truly work. After all it's speculation of course. I stay on the side of let's just hope a zombie apocalypse never happens.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

