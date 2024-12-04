The dog breed that NJ delivery drivers fear most

If orange was the new black, is the delivery driver the new mailman? When it comes to dogs, they just might be.

Dogs are territorial. It used to be mailmen getting the brunt of a dog’s aggression. Today, we are popular with Amazon and DoorDash. Any delivery to your home comes with a delivery driver who might be on the receiving end of a dog bite if they’re unlucky. The dog's owner can be in deep trouble if there’s a lawsuit. Owners of small dogs are not immune.

"People tend to dismiss smaller dogs as less dangerous. But in the eyes of the law, a bite is a bite. Whether the dog weighs 10 or 100 pounds, the owner is equally liable for any injuries caused,” explains Brian Chase of the Bisnar Chase law firm.

“People often assume that because a dog is small, the injuries will be minor and not lead to litigation. Unfortunately, that’s not always the case. Even a seemingly harmless nip can result in infection, emotional distress, and in some cases, legal action."

But which breed of dog do delivery drivers fear encountering most? Bisnar Chase surveyed 3,000 delivery drivers and found the breed of dog most feared in each state.

For example, in Pennsylvania, it’s put bull-type dogs. In New York, it’s a Rottweiler. But here in the Garden State?

The dog most feared by delivery drivers in New Jersey is the Doberman.

That’s followed by Rotties and then bull types.

It’s the holiday shopping season, and you’re probably going to have more deliveries than the rest of the year, so whatever breed of dog you have, make sure you control it. You don’t need to be taken to court.

For New Jersey, here’s the full Top Ten list of most feared breeds.

1. Doberman

2. Rottweiler

3. Pit Bull

4. German Shepherd

5. Bullmastiff

6. Akita

7. Standard Poodle

8. Chihuahua

9. Miniature Schnauzer

10. Australian Shepherd

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

