Hot new game on the market and the inventor is a 13-year-old NJ kid

I don’t know if you have heard of this dude named Thomas Edison, but New Jersey has been the birthplace of invention. Bubble wrap was even invented here. So was the green bean casserole.

We can be fun, too. Look at Brian Turtle, a New Jersey guy who’s been on the air with me several times and who parlayed being one of the college buddies who invented Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon into a lucrative career in creating and marketing games.

Brian better watch his back. A 13-year-old from Atlantic Highlands might be gunning for him.

Her name is Persy Arcement, and this young woman invented a game that a lot of New Jersey stores now have on their shelves. It’s called Drizzle, and the concept is to build the perfect ice cream cone in a competitive battle.

The idea was thought of during the pandemic when she was so bored from New Jersey’s lockdown and just wished an ice cream shop could be open. She daydreamed about it instead, and that turned into her printing out and cutting out pictures at home and fashioning them into a game for her family to play.

Once her friends picked up on it and also wanted to play, she and her family realized this was marketable. They got Persy’s sitter, Molly Craig, who wants to be a graphic designer, to create it with the teen, and the next thing they knew, they were in touch with Panda Game Manufacturing.

Soon, a professionally made board game was in their hands, and together with Craig, they started walking in the cold to various shops and pitched the idea of carrying Persy’s game. According to APP.com, Persy needing some prompting at first but very soon was confidently handling cold sales pitches entirely alone and the 13-year-old entrepreneur was moving product.

Now, you can find Drizzle (just in time for a fun holiday gift) at places like The Toy & Comic Spot in Brick, Toy Utopia in Red Bank, and Distinctive Toys in Fair Haven. But it’s not being carried only at toy stores. Their genius marketing is getting Drizzle placed in You Scream Ice Cream in Brick, Muller’s Creamery in Toms River, and Jay & Silent Bob’s Secret Stash in Red Bank are even carrying them. How did I know Kevin Smith would support a young, creative teen?

Everyone has been very supportive. And with thousands of Drizzle games stacked in the Arcement family garage, Persy is hoping to sell enough to pay her college tuition. Face it, we’ll all be working for her one day.

