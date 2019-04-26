The death of Jay Black…maybe… #SpeakingPodcast

OK. We've had several dark conversations about who would replace Jay on the podcast if he were to...well...die. But when I arrived at the Catch A Rising Star Comedy Club for our show a couple weeks ago, Jay was there, looking concerned and for the first time in a few shows, he didn't bring his son.

Turns out there was an expected guest who called to say he was coming and he's not a fan of Jay's, at all.

This episode takes you backstage before Jay and I perform. It's quite a conversation. Of course next week we regroup after the show. Interesting that we haven't heard from Jay since the event...

