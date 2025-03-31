The cruelest April fools jokes you can play in NJ
Does anyone else hate April Fools’ Day as much as I do?
There really aren’t any redeeming qualities. “Oh someone I trust lied to me, I believed them and now I’m being labeled a fool? Great.”
What a dumb idea for a holiday.
Apparently I’m in the minority in feeling this way, New Jersey LOVES pranks.
According to a recent study by McLuck
The state's high search volume, particularly in office-related pranks, suggests that many are aiming to surprise their coworkers.
Searches for terms like "office April Fools pranks" and "appropriate jokes for work" were top hits. New Jerseyans are sharpening their wits and getting ready for some workplace comedy.
I suppose it wouldn’t be Jersey if we weren’t out to mess with each other.
So if you’re feeling particularly impish this April Fools’ Day and want to bust on your fellow Garden Staters, here are some cruel things you can make them believe.
How to prank people from New Jersey
Hey, RT 80 is looking pretty sturdy, don’t take any detours!
Great news: no more beach badges!
Did ya hear Phil Murphy is eligible for a third term?
You want to heat up some store brand frozen pizza for dinner?
They cleared up the stinky smell at exit 13A on the Turnpike, you should pull over and open up your windows!
This just in: the New Jersey Turnpike just went toll free!
I just compared them and New York bagels are better than New Jersey’s.
Crazy! They’re finally letting us make left turns instead of using jughandles.
I just heard on the news that Pork Roll is banned, so you have to find a new breakfast staple.
PSA: don’t be cruel to your fellow New Jerseyans. It’s not cool to fool!
13 Times April Fools' Day Got Savage on the SouthCoast
Gallery Credit: Maddie Levine
New Jersey Diners that are open 24/7
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant, Jeff Deminski
10 of the best breakfast spots throughout New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.