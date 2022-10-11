The creepiest Halloween car in NJ belongs to a guy from Somerset

It’s not just Paul DeSesso’s car that’s amazing. It’s the spirit behind it.

Let me put this in Bruce Springsteen terms…

Some guys they just give up living

And start dying little by little, piece by piece

Some guys come home from work and wash up

And go racin' in the street

And SOME guys, like Paul, take their '80s kid horror passion and do THIS with their car.

Jeff Deminski photo Jeff Deminski photo loading...

Oh, hell, yeah! DeSesso, from Somerset, tricks out his Toyota 4Runner and goes all in on Halloween. I caught a look at this amazing vehicle covered with zombies and gore on Route 31 the other day and just had to follow him to ask if I could get some pictures.

Turns out Paul is one of the coolest guys you’re ever going to meet and had no problem with my dumb questions and my fascination.

Jeff Deminski photo Jeff Deminski photo loading...

Why does he do it? Just because, that’s why. He says he’s an '80s kid who loves horror and Halloween and he thought, why not?

Jeff Deminski photo Jeff Deminski photo loading...

Take a better look at this passenger, Michael Myers from “Halloween” and tell me these eyes aren’t unnerving.

Jeff Deminski photo Jeff Deminski photo loading...

He got this by putting another mask beneath the mask and it looks like Myers might just blink and come right after you. Oh and look at this creep riding shotgun.

Jeff Deminski photo Jeff Deminski photo loading...

Before I show more pics, if you’re a “Conjuring” fan you need to watch this video.

Yes, DeSesso went so far as to install a fog machine. And the music. The eerie, dark music.

This car, he named The Banned Wagon, is so special it has its own Instagram page. #the_banned_wagon

Just how many people have pulled out phones and taken pics and videos in traffic? Paul lost count a long time ago, and he doesn’t mind one bit. He’s proud of his work and he damn well should be. Look at some of the finer detail. This nod to “The Shining.”

Jeff Deminski photo Jeff Deminski photo loading...

Or these very realistic bugs.

Jeff Deminski photo Jeff Deminski photo loading...

Of how about this unfortunate creature trapped and being dragged beneath?

Jeff Deminski photo Jeff Deminski photo loading...

Has he been pulled over by police? Yes. But they just wanted to make sure one of these creatures wouldn’t come flying off the roof and hit someone. No worries, Paul’s creation passed inspection.

He’s even got spooky oil lamps inside that light up which must be amazing to see at night.

So is DeSesso just obsessed with Halloween? No. He’s obsessed with creativity and loves other holidays too. At Christmas this same SUV turns into a Grinchmobile. And yes, that also has its own Instagram page.

It was great meeting Paul and if you should see The Banned Wagon out one dark and foggy night, take a picture if you dare. Maybe he’ll be nice and not feed you to his friends.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

