The crazy things you can barter for on Central Jersey Craigslist

Barter (verb)

To trade through exchange of commodities rather than through money.

Remember Craigslist? It’s still going strong. A casual look under the Central Jersey section shows a tab for bartering. I thought… deal me in. What are people looking to swap?

What could you give in exchange for a 63-year-old suede coat? The owner seems to think it’s quite the deal so you’d better be prepared to have something good.

Craigslist Craigslist loading...

Wasn't this a Seinfeld episode once?

Oh, what could you barter to get your hands on these creepy ceramic clowns?

Craigslist Craigslist loading...

Maybe you can give the blankly staring porcelain dolls with the cracks in the heads that everyone's weird aunt has set up to stare at you all night from the guest room dresser. I'd say that's a fair trade.

Here's a live animal you can barter for. A tortoise.

Craigslist Craigslist loading...

The description reads: "I have a tortoise that has been trained to eat, sleep and poop. You too now can enjoy decades of excitement with the incredibly talented animal." Huh. Didn't know these creatures had to be trained to poop. This person with a sense of humor really needs to find his buddy a home. Maybe somebody outgoing who could help bring this guy out of his shell. (Boooooo!)

Here's someone who will only describe what items he wants to get rid of but will offer no picture whatsoever.

Two Outdoor Pots with Orange Branches as the Design. 22" diameter, 13" depth, and 2" diameter drainage hole. One Shallow Planter without a design. Wide end is 25" diameter, shallow end is 22" diameter, and 10" depth with 1" drainage hole.

The fun part is they want to trade this for a surf/saltwater rod and reel. Dude? Maybe trade it for a camera.

Have a fishing kayak but you want a guitar?

Craigslist Craigslist loading...

Here's a guy who has this guitar but wants your fishing kayak.

So I really need some size AA batteries and some paper clips so if you have a pound of toenail clippings and pen with no ink left in it we should set up a meet.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

