The cool new drink for this summer in New Jersey

There are more summer cocktails in New Jersey and everywhere around the world when it comes to cooling down with a little kick.

The one that seems to be popping up at a bunch of places is the Aperol Spritz. It's an Italian import and I was first introduced to them on the Amalfi Coast a few summers ago.

It's very simple to make and the ingredients shouldn't be too hard to find in any decent liquor store in New Jersey.

The drink originated in Veneto, Italy and the Aperol Spritz is a popular drink throughout the country. It was first created in the early 1900s by the Barbieri brothers, who owned a bar near Padova.

They combined Prosecco, Aperol, and soda water to create a light and refreshing drink that was easy to make and enjoy.

The Aperol Spritz is so simple to make and you only need three ingredients. Start by filling a wine glass or tumbler with ice. Pour in 3 ounces of Prosecco, 2 ounces of Aperol, and top it off with a splash of soda water. Stir to combine, and garnish with an orange slice. It has become increasingly popular over the past few years. It is seen in many bars, restaurants, and cafes throughout the world.

It is also so easy to make at home since it requires only a few ingredients and easy measurements. Watch how easy it is to make.

You'll need some ice, Prosecco, Aperol liqueur, club soda and an orange for garnish.

You'll need some ice, Prosecco, Aperol liqueur, club soda and an orange for garnish.

I use 2 ounces of Prosecco (a sparkling Italian wine that you can get in smaller bottles)

I use 2 ounces of Prosecco (a sparkling Italian wine that you can get in smaller bottles)

Then pour in 1 ½ to 2 ounces of Aperol.

Then pour in 1 ½ to 2 ounces of Aperol.

Add a splash of club soda or seltzer.

Add a splash of club soda or seltzer.

Garnish with a slice of orange. (I used a blood orange for this one!)

Garnish with a slice of orange. (I used a blood orange for this one!)

How refreshing does that look?

How refreshing does that look?

Enjoy before dinner or a great drink with lunch.

Enjoy before dinner or a great drink with lunch.

