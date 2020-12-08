If you're looking for a great Christmas "drive by" and who isn't with these COVID-19 restrictions keeping us secluded from so much, you should definitely try Vanessa and Nick Antanies house on 13 Glendale Drive in Manalapan. It's the Christmas decorated house that you have to see to believe, as Vanessa told me it has, "an icy scene, Eskimo scene, CandyCane Construction, Santas Workshop, and Santas Reindeer Barn and so much more."

It's a house decorated so well that if you're going you should being pajamas. Not for you but for the foster kids that they are collecting for. Friend and neighbor Maryanne Scivoletti is heading up that project.

"The PJs are collected each year and distributed to children in the Foster Care System for holiday gifts through a nonprofit 'We Are Loved,'" Maryanne told me via email. "Last year over 250 boxes were distributed to 5 different DCP&P offices with the PJs collected."

How did Maryanne get involved?

'The Founder of the nonprofit was my old neighbor. She called me one night 6 years ago about looking for pjs. When I was out shopping. She explained they would be used for Holiday gifts for kids in Foster Care. I picked up whatever I could in the stores but it was very little because so close to Christmas."

It gets bigger.

"I decided that no kid should not have PJ’s so the following year I spoke to my son's school principal and she agreed to let me run a drive. Each year I added more schools and drop off points."

You can also send pajamas to Maryanne's house at 87 East Parsonage Way, Manalapan NJ 07726.

"Over the years the need grew and fortunately my donations. Last year 250 boxes were made and sent to 5 DCP&P offices. This year the generosity of people has been overwhelming. I think the Covid caused people to be grateful for the little things and kindness is growing."

There's not much time left though.

"I’ve collected 450 pairs so far this year!!!Collection runs through the 10th. There are several drop off points as well as direct mail or drop off to my home."

