The candy hearts NJ needs for Valentine’s Day right now

We’ve seen them all our lives. Come Valentine’s Day they’re in every candy aisle in every grocery store and ever Dollar Store in America.

The candy hearts.

You know the ones, with the corny little messages you just can’t resist?

Be Mine

I’m Sweet On You

Kiss Me

Jeff Deminski photo Jeff Deminski photo loading...

They’re dumb and yet a staple of February in our love-obsessed culture.

But let’s put love aside for a moment. Does everything have to be sappy? Sometimes we just need to communicate. Just need to get through our day.

Well now you can do that with a silly handy dandy site that lets you create your own candy heart. And you can write anything on it you want. (Trust me, I played around with it and you can get downright filthy if you want.) The site is cryptogram.com.

Instead of mushy sentiments though, maybe New Jersey just needs to convey a Jersey-centric message. Here’s a fun way to go about it.

cryptogram cryptogram loading...

You can use them at the gas station.

cryptogram cryptogram loading...

You can use them to place an order.

cryptogram cryptogram loading...

The police can even use them.

cryptogram cryptogram loading...

Not just for February, use them in July and August.

cryptogram cryptogram loading...

Or when meeting people.

cryptogram cryptogram loading...

Let them know where you’re heading.

cryptogram cryptogram loading...

Or explain why you won’t pump gas.

Have some fun with it yourself. Again here’s the site, cryptogram.com. You’ll get hooked. But don’t worry, you’ll be bored of it by February 15.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

