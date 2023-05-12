The British are invading Haddonfield, NJ

New Jersey is known as the Crossroads of the Revolution due to all the important battles and events that took place here. One of those events will be re-enacted on June 3 with The Skirmish, Haddonfield’s popular revolutionary war reenactment and colonial festival.

The Skirmish brings history books to life with a day of Revolutionary War soldiers, horses, clashes between colonists and redcoats, family-friendly programming, music, and important moments from South Jersey and Haddonfield’s history in the founding of the U.S.

On Saturday, June 3, the British will invade Haddonfield and be challenged by Continental troops, just as they did 245 years ago in June 1778. Redcoats on horseback will charge, muskets will be fired, and the Continentals will try to “annoy” and slow down the redcoats before they head off to the Battle of Monmouth.

The clash and the day-long event surrounding it takes place on and around Kings Highway, Haddonfield’s main street.

The Skirmish, an outdoor, free event, has been running since 2014.

The day gets started with the Redcoats doing some looting and pillaging at 9 a.m. and there is a brief clash between the Redcoats and Continental Army at 11.

The re-enactment of The Skirmish takes place at 2, but there are demonstrations, games, even a petting zoo throughout the day.

From a press release:

In 1777, the New Jersey Assembly, fleeing from the British, met in session at Haddonfield’s Indian King Tavern and declared that the “Colony” of New Jersey was now the State of New Jersey. Both British and American forces encamped at Haddonfield or marched through it during various campaigns. Lafayette was among the leaders of the Revolution who was known to have stayed in the town during the war. In 1903, the Indian King Tavern became the first historic site purchased by the State of New Jersey.

For more info: https://haddonfieldskirmish.com/

