The biggest New Jersey vegan food fest returns

As concerts, festivals and outdoor events slowly return to normalcy, so will New Jersey's biggest vegan food fest to the delight of New Jersey Vegans. New Jersey VegFest is a vegan food festival that will showcase more than 100 vendors and will be held in Atlantic City on the boardwalk on July 17th and 18th.

Along with a wide variety of vegan food vendors, the festival will also include plant based clothing and products. Chefs and vendors for neighboring states will be in attendance and live music will also be featured as well. It's a festival where you do not have to be vegan or vegetarian to enjoy. Lots of options await you in Atlantic City.

The festival will be held between the Showboat Hotel and The Ocean Casino Resort. Advanced tickets to the VegFest are 30 dollars for night one and 15 dollars for the second day. Click the link here to purchase tickets and get more information. By the way admission is free for kids 13 and under.

While I'm not a vegan or a vegetarian, yes there is a difference, I would enjoy seeing different food offerings. In my circle of friends and family, I have noticed that there seems to be a growth of people that are choosing to live the vegan or vegetarian lifestyle. The VegFest will be a great opportunity for them or anyone interested in different food options you may have never tried before. Check it out this July!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.