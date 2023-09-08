The Big Top returns to New Jersey — it’s a real circus!

Hurry, hurry step right up! It’s a real circus and it returns to New Jersey at the American Dream in East Rutherford, NJ.

The Royal Canadian International Circus will perform on Sept. 14 and will run through Sept. 23 for 17 big shows.

I love the fact that they are bringing back the actual Big Top to perform under and according to a press release by the Royal Canadian International Circus, here’s the fun that you can expect.

They’ll have daredevils extraordinaire, the Wheel of Destiny, amazing Aerialists and Trapeze Artists, The African Bone Breakers Contortionists as seen on America’s Got Talent, plus the fabulous Fernandez Globe of Death extreme motor cyclists, Speed Juggler Nilson Escobar, the Dominguez Duo Crossbow Thrill Act, Fantastic 5 Guerrero High Wire, Comedy and more!

The Ringmaster is a 9th-generation daredevil himself and from what I can see from the reviews a spectacular performer.

Concern for circus animals

Those of you who have concerns and have stayed away from circuses because of the accusations of animal cruelty and the captivity of wild animals, the Royal Canadian International Circus has dropped the use of elephants, tigers, big cats and bears from their circuses and the performance is mostly an all-human talent circus.

The fun for kids of all ages awaits at the American Dream in East Rutherford. What a great opportunity to take your kids and enjoy the circus. I’m glad that the circus is back in New Jersey. It’s been a while.

Special promotion on tickets

Here is a special promotion that will allow you to get a 2-for-1 deal for New Jersey 101.5 listeners: to buy your tickets go to https://www.royalcanadiancircus.com and use the 2 FOR 1 DEAL PROMO CODE NJ

Have fun!

LOOK: Was 2023 The Hottest Summer On Record? Temperatures soared in 2023 as brutal heat set new records across the United States this summer.

LOOK: This Washington Cabin is Straight Out of an 'I Spy' Book This place will basically make you feel like you're inside one of the popular books.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom