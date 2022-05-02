The best wood-fired pizza in NJ can be made at home

It is very hard to find a pizza place with an authentic wood-fired pizza oven. So I stopped looking and visited a friend who bought his own pizza oven. It's been on my mind for years, to build one or have one built in the backyard.

After considering the price of having one built or the potential calamity of building their own, many people just buy one of the many available on the market today.

Wood-fired, quickly cooked authentic pizza is how they supposedly do it in Naples, Italy. So, let's try not to burn down the deck and the house and give this thing a try!

The best wood-fired pizza in NJ can come from your own kitchen I finally made the decision to invest in a wood-fired pizza oven.

