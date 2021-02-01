The best subs/hoagies in New Jersey
In the past few decades national sub chains started popping up here and nationwide, but we've known how amazing subs/hoagies are for generation here in New Jersey. Starting with Subway and followed by a slew of other national chains, including our own Jersey Mike's, the country is catching on with brands like; Firehouse Subs, Jimmy Johns, Quiznos and more. We asked our listeners who makes the best subs in New Jersey and only one national chain made the list, Jersey Mike's of course.
With the franchises you have to have uniformity and consistency, which aren't bad things, but can lead to bland and boring. We were looking for the real neighborhood shops that are local legends. We'll break them down for you into two categories: Central Jersey where they're called Subs and South Jersey where they're called hoagies (except for AC).
BEST SUBS IN CENTRAL JERSEY
- JERSEY MIKE'S (THE ORIGINAL STORE IN PT. PLEASANT)
- NINO'S JUNIOR IN OAKHURST
- WONDER SUBS IN OLDBRIDGE
- RICHARD'S SUB WORLD IN BAYVILLE
- MIKE'S GIANT SIZE SUBMARINE SANDWICHES IN KEYPORT
- ANTHONY & SON'S BAKERY IN DENVILLE
- FRANK'S DELI IN ASBURY PARK
- DRIFTWOOD DELI & SUB SHOP IN TOMS RIVER
- JERSEY SUBS IN NEW BRUNSWICK
- JUST SUBS IN HILLSBOROUGH
BEST HOAGIES IN SOUTH JERSEY
- PRIMO'S IN MARLTON & VOORHEES
- WHITE HOUSE SUBS IN ATLANTIC CITY
- LISCIO'S BAKERY IN SICKLERVILLE
- DONKEY'S IN CAMDEN AND MEDFORD(CHEESESTEAKS)
- TUCCI'S MINI HOAGIES IN VORHEES
- CHICK'S DELI IN CHERRY HILL
- JIMMY'S DELI IN SICKLERVILLE
- GAETANO'S IN WILLINGBORO
- JOHNNY LONGHOTS IN MARLTON
We will no doubt here from dozens more people who didn't hear that hour or couldn't call in and we'll have to do an updated list sometime soon. New Jersey has over 600 school districts and I bet we have double that amount of peoples' favorite subs/hoagies in this state.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.