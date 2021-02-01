The best subs/hoagies in New Jersey

In the past few decades national sub chains started popping up here and nationwide, but we've known how amazing subs/hoagies are for generation here in New Jersey. Starting with Subway and followed by a slew of other national chains, including our own Jersey Mike's, the country is catching on with brands like; Firehouse Subs, Jimmy Johns, Quiznos and more. We asked our listeners who makes the best subs in New Jersey and only one national chain made the list, Jersey Mike's of course.

With the franchises you have to have uniformity and consistency, which aren't bad things, but can lead to bland and boring. We were looking for the real neighborhood shops that are local legends. We'll break them down for you into two categories: Central Jersey where they're called Subs and South Jersey where they're called hoagies (except for AC).

BEST SUBS IN CENTRAL JERSEY

JERSEY MIKE'S (THE ORIGINAL STORE IN PT. PLEASANT)

NINO'S JUNIOR IN OAKHURST

WONDER SUBS IN OLDBRIDGE

RICHARD'S SUB WORLD IN BAYVILLE

MIKE'S GIANT SIZE SUBMARINE SANDWICHES IN KEYPORT

ANTHONY & SON'S BAKERY IN DENVILLE

FRANK'S DELI IN ASBURY PARK

DRIFTWOOD DELI & SUB SHOP IN TOMS RIVER

JERSEY SUBS IN NEW BRUNSWICK

JUST SUBS IN HILLSBOROUGH

BEST HOAGIES IN SOUTH JERSEY

PRIMO'S IN MARLTON & VOORHEES

WHITE HOUSE SUBS IN ATLANTIC CITY

LISCIO'S BAKERY IN SICKLERVILLE

DONKEY'S IN CAMDEN AND MEDFORD(CHEESESTEAKS)

TUCCI'S MINI HOAGIES IN VORHEES

CHICK'S DELI IN CHERRY HILL

JIMMY'S DELI IN SICKLERVILLE

GAETANO'S IN WILLINGBORO

JOHNNY LONGHOTS IN MARLTON

We will no doubt here from dozens more people who didn't hear that hour or couldn't call in and we'll have to do an updated list sometime soon. New Jersey has over 600 school districts and I bet we have double that amount of peoples' favorite subs/hoagies in this state.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.