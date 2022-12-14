This retail store is open to the public and has 20 locations all over New Jersey.

You'll find them from the northern tip to the southern end of the state.

The company has 1,923 store locations in 49 states.

The company started in 1938 but only recently became a lot more present in the Garden State.

It's quickly becoming my favorite store. Have you ever been to a Tractor Supply Store?

Not many of us have tractors or farm animals, so you may wonder why you would have reason to go there.

Well, they have clothes and kids' toys and holiday decorations and automobile supplies and pet supplies and kitchen stuff.

Their best feature is their people. Everyone there is super friendly and extremely knowledgeable and helpful.

There is one about 10 miles from my house and they just opened one just 6 miles in a straight run from where I live.

I'd never considered going there before, but my daughter-in-law mentioned that she goes there all the time for various things. I was so impressed with the place that I became a rewards member.

You wouldn't think that Tractor Supply would be such a big hit in New Jersey, but there are at least 20 locations here.

Most people around the country wouldn't think of us as a tractor supply mecca, but we are The Garden State.

If you ever wondered what the store looks like inside, take a quick tour.

The best store in New Jersey you've probably never been to

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.