The best state fair food in New Jersey is very underwhelming

When the weather gets warmer here in the Garden State, we are flooded with fairs and carnivals and it’s a highlight for those that don’t want to take the trip to Jenkinson’s or the Wildwood boardwalk.

From county fairs like the Camden County Fair coming up at the end of June to town fairs that can be anything from a street fair to a carnival fair with rides, there is definitely something for everyone.

Denisse Leon via Unsplash Denisse Leon via Unsplash loading...

One of the biggest fairs we have in New Jersey is the State Fair Meadowlands in the parking lot of the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford. This year, it will run starting June 22 until July 9.

Our state fair features over 100 rides and attractions, games for you to win some fun prizes, a cycling circus, a petting zoo, and even a magician.

But let’s talk about the star of the fair, the food.

ejkrouse ejkrouse loading...

From sweet to savory, classic to unique, the food is the reason why most people show up in the first place.

Delish.com put a list together of the best fair food in each state and New Jersey’s is very underwhelming.

Before the big reveal, let’s take a look at some of the best/unique foods from other states:

Alaska State Fair: the Donut Burger

Colorado State Fair: Sloppers

Florida State Fair: Funnel Cake Sandwich

Indiana State Fair: Pickle Pizza

New York State Fair: Dole Whip

Ohio State Fair: Deep-Fried Buckeyes

And now for New Jersey’s best state fair food, Rainbow Kettle Corn.

Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By Coca-Cola - Sinful Sweets and Spellbinding Spirits: A Halloween Dessert Party hosted by Duff Goldman Monica Schipper loading...

I don’t know about you, but I’m pretty disappointed about this. There are no other options except popcorn? None of these options were able to make the cut?

Let me know what your favorite food is at any fair or carnival.

Each State in America and Their Favorite Type of Cereal...

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.