The best show in NJ is streaming LIVE this weekend!

Pandemic shutdown be damned! The show must go on. My friends at the Monmouth Film Festival are determined to help NJ artists, actors, filmmakers and help you stay entertained.

This weekend may not have the best beach days according to Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow so if you’re staying in, catch the best show in the Garden State. Just go to www.monmouthfilmfestival.org and create your free account and enjoy the show. If you just need a break from cable, Netflix, etc, or if you’re thinking about getting into the entertainment industry, this show is for you. Three days of packed films, short movies and panels all FREE.

The founder and CEO of the Monmouth Film Festival, Nick Marchese, joined me on the morning show to discuss the show and what it means to New Jersey.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

More from New Jersey 101.5: