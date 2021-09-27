The best places to go apple picking in New Jersey

OK, it may seem a bit campy and routine, but if you haven't gone apple picking or haven't been in a while, it's worth the trip.

We used to take our kids to Conte's in Tabernacle, which is now called Russo's Annex. Russo's also has a large farm market just across the way with a bakery, produce market and garden center.

There are so many places in New Jersey to choose from.

You are sure to find a place within a half-hour drive from where you live and even less for most of us.

This past Sunday was a perfect day to give it a shot.

Apple picking with Dennis in Tabernacle, NJ

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.