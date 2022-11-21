I've long been a proponent of macaroni on the Thanksgiving and holiday tables. As I've stated many times before, turkey is not a headliner. But if you put a nice macaroni dish in front of it like maybe lasagna, baked ziti, some stuffed shells or ravioli; then you surround it with meatballs, sausage and/or braciole, and now you've got a meal worth giving thanks for.

If you're invited to dinner and looking for something to bring, let me suggest calling one of these incredible restaurants recommended by my followers and picking up some macaroni and gravy to go.

When you walk into wherever you're invited to dinner with a tray of macaroni, you're guaranteed to be invited back next year; even if you are the relative they don't like, or you break up with the person you're dating whose family invited you.

Tarantellas — Medford

Spanos Ristorante Italiano — Point Pleasant

Iccaras — Yardville

👆 Recommended by Mike Darkwater, who suggests the macaroni and red sauce

Laicos — Jersey City

Cafe Michelina — Hoboken

La Sorrentina — North Bergen

👆 Recommended by Michele Curci who says: Yes, it’s gravy.

Tony's Baltimore Grill — Atlantic City

👆 Recommended by Jason Lee Sklar: I've always been a big fan ... Amazing ravioli and their sauce is fantastic.

DiPalma’s — North Bergen

Yes, I call it like it is. Macaroni and gravy, not pasta and sauce, but that's me. If you bring any of these dishes, the word you'll be using to describe it is "delicious."

