The best place to take someone visiting your New Jersey town

There are many great places to take someone in New Jersey. So many sights to see, things to do, and places to eat. From the mountains up north to the Jersey shore no matter what you want, New Jersey has it for you. There are not a lot of states that can say that and I never take it for granted. That could be one of the reasons those of us who remain stay here.

But it all starts in your town. There are places right where you live that set your city or town apart from everywhere else. You may take them for granted but for someone visiting for the first time, they could find them really cool.

Based on this theory, I asked my social media following; "If someone were visiting your New Jersey town for the very first time, where's the first place you'd take them?

Mark Lemma:

"I live in Roebling I take them to the Roebling museum, then up to Bordentown to Palermo’s for some tomato pie."

Tina Gold-Wall:

"I live in LAMBERTVILLE so being a small town with 40 restaurants probably Liv and Charlie’s for breakfast, lunch at More Than Q, drinks at Lambertville House Restaurant & Bar, and maybe dinner at Bell's Tavern. In between, a stroll through the streets to look at the beautiful homes and a walk on the towpath. If they like music, J.b. Kline’s Guitar Shop above Bucks Coffee on Bridge Street. Tired yet?"

Mitchell Jay:

A walk through the entire town, which is Allentown.

Jeffrey Paul:

PNC Bank Arts Center is a great venue for shows

Joey Novick:

Flemington DIY, a creative space for concerts, arts.

Heidi Mendies:

Assunpink Lakes

Mike Folk:

Boardwalk

Steve Eccles:

Pete and eldas for pizza

Justin Morris:

Donkeys Cheese steaks in Camden

Joseph Goch:

K&A Bagels in Cherry Hill

