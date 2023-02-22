Hidden gem little town right in the middle of New Jersey

Just about everybody has heard of Allentown, Pennsylvania, but not a lot of people know there is an Allentown in New Jersey.

It's a really quaint little town not far off I-195 and the New Jersey Turnpike at Exit 7.

It's at the far western edge of Monmouth County. Allentown is mainly a farming town with a very nice compact downtown Main Street.

There are less than 2,000 people who call Allentown home.

The downtown is a real throwback to a simpler time. There are restaurants and mom-and-pop small businesses up and down Main Street up to the old Allentown Mill.

Main Street in Allentown looks like Main Street USA.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media

The Old Mill is a historic landmark where inside you'll find specialty shops and local cuisine.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media

The town is loaded with historic older homes and buildings.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media

Check out the cool Moth Cafe in the Old Mill.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media

There's parking right in front of all the craft shops and studios in the Old Mill.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media

Connie's Mill Pond is right across the street from the Old Mill.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media

There are nice, paved walkways around the lake.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media

The front view of the Old Mill gives you a view at its original look.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media

Any quaint little downtown wouldn't be complete without a bicycle shop.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media

Right on the corner is a newer excellent Italian market called La Vucciria.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media

A quaint little pastry shop run by a brilliant young pastry chef just opened up on Main Street on weekends.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media

There are so many small towns in NJ you might not know about.

Small towns in New Jersey you didn't know existed There are so many small towns in New Jersey that you may have heard of, especially in our listening area of Central and North Jersey. In the southern part of the state, where we have less reach and interaction, there are towns almost guaranteed, you've never heard of. Many of them in Atlantic, Cumberland and Salem Counties. Some are even in Burlington and Camden County. Here's a quick look at just of few of them.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

