Hidden gem old school tavern in South Jersey

My family has lived in Burlington County for over 50 years but they have never heard of Eastampton.

We've heard of Westampton, but we didn't know there was an Eastampton. Both towns are on either side of the county seat of Mount Holly. I guess we never had a reason to go on the east side of Mount Holly.

Recently at the suggestion of our producer Kyle, we went to a place called John and Molly's.

Again, we had never heard of it. Wow, we were missing out on a great eatery and watering hole in a nice little town.

One of the reasons locals love this place is that they offer a wide variety of local craft beers. There are other reasons. The food is great. The service is prompt and friendly.

It looks like the building was once an old farmhouse or maybe an Inn. It's a big building on the corner of Woodlane and Monmouth roads (Route 537) with plenty of parking.

You can enter the parking lot from either Woodlane or Monmouth road.

It looks like a classic old New Jersey Tavern from the outside.

They're closed on Mondays and must be doing much better business with all the new apartments on both sides of the street.

The menu is varied offering a wide variety of really good food.

The prices are very reasonable and the portions are huge, which is getting harder to find.

You wouldn't necessarily expect great salads at a tavern, but their Greek Salad was amazing.

The decor is a cross between old English/Irish pub and Jersey tavern.

