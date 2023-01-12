The 13 best country music bars in New Jersey

You don't necessarily think of New Jersey when you're looking for a bar that features country music.

You also might be surprised at how many country music fans there are here in the Garden State. And not just in South Jersey, but all over the state.

A good friend of mine, Tom Baz, is the lead singer of a band called Bullzeye that is playing this Friday night at The Golden Nugget in Berlin.

No, not the Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City, the Golden Nugget County Bar in Berlin, Camden County.

Unless you're familiar with the country music circuit in New Jersey you may have to do a little digging.

Well, we've dug up the places all over the Garden State where you can hear good live country music.

Prospector's Steakhouse and Saloon via Google Maps Prospector's Grille and Saloon via Google Maps loading...

Horseshoe Tavern via Google Maps Horseshoe Tavern via Google Maps loading...

Shawn's Crazy Saloon via Google Maps Shawn's Crazy Saloon via Google Maps loading...

The Stanhope House via Google Maps The Stanhope House via Google Maps loading...

Mike's Wild Moose Saloon via Google Maps Mike's Wild Moose Saloon via Google Maps loading...

General Saloon via Google Maps General Saloon via Google Maps loading...

Hillbilly Hall in Hopewell

Via Google Maps Via Google Maps loading...

Olde Queens Tavern via Google Maps Olde Queens Tavern via Google Maps loading...

Golden Nugget Tavern in Berlin

Golden Nugget's Tavern via Google Maps Golden Nugget's Tavern via Google Maps loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



Some of New Jersey's favorite bars In Pennsylvania, Governor Tom Wolf has announced easing restrictions on April 4 with 75% capacity and drinking at the bar. Maybe that will happen soon in New Jersey too. But while we're not allowed to sit at the bar still here, Trev wanted to know your favorite bar that you miss sitting at right now. He asked that to his Facebook following, here's some of what they came up with.