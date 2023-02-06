10 unique, out-of-the-way spots to check out in New Jersey
Our state has so many popular attractions, some of which are known worldwide.
Whether it's the shore, our major theme parks, boardwalks, amazing state and county parks and our great downtowns, New Jersey has a lot to offer.
There is more to the state than just the popular go-to places we have come to know and love.
We asked our listeners to highlight some of the out-of-the-way, off-the-beaten-path places that must be checked out.
The Glen — Montville
It's a beautiful spot apparently with a waterfall. We hear that it's a little tricky to find but it's near Lake Valhalla. Locals can clue you in.
Reeds Beach — Cape May Court House
It's on the Delaware Bay a few miles up from Cape May. More remote and undeveloped than most of the Jersey Shore.
Maurice River Cruise — Millville
We went this past summer, and you won't believe you're still in New Jersey. It's seasonal but worth the wait.
Old Mine Road — Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area
The drive is stunning and a stop at the Walpack Inn Restaurant is recommended.
New Jersey Motorsports Park — Millville
It's a real motorsports entertainment complex that's been hosting a wide variety of races since 2008.
Swartswood Lake — Stillwater, Sussex County
Don’t expect jet skis or gas-powered motorboats racing across the 519-acre natural glacial lake as only electric motors are permitted. Instead, you'll get views of colorful sailboats, canoes and kayaks on the still waters of Swartswood Lake.
Chef Vola's — Atlantic City
It's a unique family-style restaurant in an old shore house about a half a block from the beach. You used to have to know someone to get in. Now you just have to call exactly one month before your desired date to make your reservation. Call early in the day!
Ferry Park — Cape May
They built a beautiful complex and dining experience on the launch site of the Cape May-Lewes Ferry. Great indoor dining and a great outdoor space with festivals in the summer.
Seabreeze — Fairfield, Cumberland County
It's known as an "abandoned town" on the Delaware Bay. But a few families still hand on to enjoy this unique waterfront town.
Amico Island Park — Riverside
Great for bird watching, fishing or a remote waterside picnic. It's surrounded by water on three sides and offers great views of the Delaware River and Rancocas Creek.
