Every winter I try to get to my happy place for at least a couple of days. This year was no different. Actually, it was a little different. Even though I was pretty sick and did have trip insurance, I still got on a plane last week and made it down to Key West. I've been going there just about every year since 2007.

For people who've never been, they say they'll get there someday or "I've heard a lot about it." Those who have can't wait to go back again.

It's not like the rest of Florida and it's really not like the rest of anywhere in America. It's almost hard to describe but it seems everyone is happy and no one has too much of a care in the world.

And the world could use a dose of that right now. You can make it more affordable if you find a cheaper flight into Miami or Ft. Lauderdale and rent a car for the 3 ½ hour drive through all the Keys. The last hour and a half is stunningly breathtaking. You think you're driving to paradise at the end of the earth.

If you decide to fly direct, you can do so from Newark or Philly seasonally on a 3-hour flight. When you land you will have to walk from the plane to the concourse. You almost feel like you're in another country right away. They even have a nickname for their little island. The Conch Republic.

You have to go to this place at least once in your life

