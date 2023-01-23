More shows added! Check out the updated PNC Bank Arts concert schedule

Eric Church, ZZ Top/Lynyrd Skynyrd, and the Zac Brown Band are among the new shows added to the PNC Bank Arts Center 2023 schedule. Check out the latest lineup, which continues to grow, and get your tickets now so you get the best choice of seat.

Friday, July 14th: Sad Summer Festival 2023 presented by Journeys and Converse

This is the fourth Sad Summer Festival tour across the US. This summer’s lineup, headlined by Taking Back Sunday, features daily sets from some of the tour’s returning veterans, as well as marking the debut of other artists to the tour.

Saturday, July 15th: Matchbox 20- 2023 Tour

Formed in Orlando, Florida, in 1995, the group consists of Rob Thomas on lead vocals, guitar, and keyboards, Brian Yale on bass, Paul Doucette on drums, rhythm guitar, and backing vocals, and Kyle Cook on lead guitar and backing vocals. Their albums include "Yourself or Someone Like You”, "Mad Season", "More than you think you are" and "North."

Among their hits are "Push", "3AM", "Real World", and "Back to Good"

Sunday, July 16th: Brett Michaels- The Party Gras Tour

From the website: "Hot off the heels of a massive stadium tour with his band Poison, for the first time ever, Bret Michaels is hitting the road for a limited run of live dates for his 2023 Parti Gras Tour. Michaels has created this tour with a Mardi Gras feel in celebration of his great fans and hit music. The renowned rockstar will bring a few of his rocker friends along for a mashup of all killer, no-filler hits featuring special guests Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship with special appearances from Steve Augeri (former lead singer of Journey) and Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray), plus a nightly surprise guest to rock your world."

Friday, July 21st: KIDZ BOP- Never Stop Live Tour

From the press release; "The KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour introduces four new KIDZ BOP Kids - Jackson, Kiya, Shila, and Tyler - who will perform today's biggest hits live on stage. The release of 'KIDZ BOP 2023,' the biggest KIDZ BOP album of the year, includes pop hits like "Anti-Hero," "About That Time," "Sunroof," and "Late Night Talking." Fans can expect to hear songs from 'KIDZ BOP 2023' and other pop hits performed by the KIDZ BOP Kids"

Saturday, August 12: Goo Goo Dolls - The Big Night Out Tour

Their tour with O.A.R. was announced Monday in a press release, “I’m so proud to finally be able to announce our summer tour with a great band and our friends O.A.R.,” said lead singer John Rzeznik. “It’s going to be an amazing night of great music for everyone so be there!!!”

Friday, Aug 25 Eric Church- The Outsiders Revival Tour

From the website, "It’s a rite of passage for any music fan, seeing “The Chief” live in concert. Known for his marathon sets, the 2022 Billboard Music Awards’ Top Country Tour honoree Eric Church brings his critically acclaimed live show to new audiences in new ways this year, headlining outdoor venues throughout the summer with The Outsiders Revival Tour."

Sunday, September 3rd: Foreigner — The Historic Farewell Tour

Says leader and founder Mick Jones via live nation: “Many years ago, I wrote a song called ‘Feels Like The First Time’ and today we are launching one last worldwide tour. We will be presenting a show that I know will have the same enthusiasm as our very first appearances. The tour will start this summer in America and we hope to get to every place that we have played over the last several years. While I’m sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the road for the band, I know our shows are going to delight audiences everywhere.”

Sunday, September 10th: ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd- The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour

Two of the most iconic rock bands in history hot the stage together on this very special night. as Loudwire writes ;

"Lynyrd Skynyrd, of course, has a wealth of classic Southern Rock favorites including the aforementioned "Simple Man" which is part of the tour moniker, as well as "Free Bird," "Sweet Home Alabama," "That Smell," "Gimme Three Steps" and plenty more. ZZ Top, meanwhile, have put their stamp on such Texas-branded blues rock staples as "Tush," "La Grange," "Cheap Sunglasses," "Gimme All Your Lovin'," "Legs" and the tour moniker-sharing "Sharp Dressed Man."

October 7th: Zac Brown Band- From The Fire Tour

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, the Zac Brown Band was formed in 2002, and is known for such hits as "Chicken Fried", "Free", and "As She's Walking Away"; with many other songs reaching #1 on the Country Billboard top 100.

