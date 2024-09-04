The best national chicken franchise is only in part of NJ

I finally got the chance to stop into one of my favorite fast-food restaurants this past weekend. I first tried them about four years ago while visiting my daughter in Texas.

She raved about this place that only sells chicken fingers that are out of this world. I'm not a big fan of fried chicken but when I order it, I usually get chicken fingers.

I was hopeful but not convinced until I tried them. They are outstanding and their sauces are unique and amazing.

SEE MORE: Jersey Shore residents welcome local summer

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Todd Graves started the business when he was only 24 years old right outside of the campus of LSU in Louisiana. That first store was a huge hit back in 1996 and the rest is history.

The name of the place comes from one of the guys them helped him build (physically) his first restaurant. It was the name of his buddy's Labrador retriever named Raising Cane, who visited the construction site frequently.

So, they named the place after the dog. Hopefully, they gave him free chicken fingers as a reward.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

They are new here to New Jersey, but you can only find them in four South Jersey towns: Cherry Hill, Marlton, Deptford and Burlington.

They offer a variety of chicken finger packages including chicken finger sandwiches. I got the basic box combo order with chicken fingers, fries and amazingly delicious Texas toast.

If you see one pop up near you, get there and try it for yourself. If you're in South Jersey look for them and treat yourself.

They're probably the most modern and friendly fast-food joints you'll find anywhere.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

I visited the one right on Route 70 in Marlton.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

They even have covered outdoor seating which is rare for a fast-food joint.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Raising Canes's has the most efficient drive through process around.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Since they focus on one thing the ordering process couldn't be easier.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

I couldn't wait to dive into my Combo Box.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

They also give you plenty of napkins.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Even a small order comes in a regular size shopping bag with handles. (convenient to take on the road.)

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

NJ fast food: If you don't have these apps, you're losing money What's better than a free item at your favorite New Jersey fast or quick food spot? With so many loyalty programs, it can be tough to keep up, so we did the work for you. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Report a correction 👈