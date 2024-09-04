The best national chicken franchise is only in part of NJ
I finally got the chance to stop into one of my favorite fast-food restaurants this past weekend. I first tried them about four years ago while visiting my daughter in Texas.
She raved about this place that only sells chicken fingers that are out of this world. I'm not a big fan of fried chicken but when I order it, I usually get chicken fingers.
I was hopeful but not convinced until I tried them. They are outstanding and their sauces are unique and amazing.
SEE MORE: Jersey Shore residents welcome local summer
Todd Graves started the business when he was only 24 years old right outside of the campus of LSU in Louisiana. That first store was a huge hit back in 1996 and the rest is history.
The name of the place comes from one of the guys them helped him build (physically) his first restaurant. It was the name of his buddy's Labrador retriever named Raising Cane, who visited the construction site frequently.
So, they named the place after the dog. Hopefully, they gave him free chicken fingers as a reward.
They are new here to New Jersey, but you can only find them in four South Jersey towns: Cherry Hill, Marlton, Deptford and Burlington.
They offer a variety of chicken finger packages including chicken finger sandwiches. I got the basic box combo order with chicken fingers, fries and amazingly delicious Texas toast.
If you see one pop up near you, get there and try it for yourself. If you're in South Jersey look for them and treat yourself.
They're probably the most modern and friendly fast-food joints you'll find anywhere.
I visited the one right on Route 70 in Marlton.
They even have covered outdoor seating which is rare for a fast-food joint.
Raising Canes's has the most efficient drive through process around.
Since they focus on one thing the ordering process couldn't be easier.
I couldn't wait to dive into my Combo Box.
They also give you plenty of napkins.
Even a small order comes in a regular size shopping bag with handles. (convenient to take on the road.)
NJ fast food: If you don't have these apps, you're losing money
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America
Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.