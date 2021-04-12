The best movies filmed in Jersey (Opinion)

Funny thing happened on the way to voter suppression in Georgia. At least, that’s how some, like Gov. Phil Murphy, see it. Is it voter suppression to limit the number of drop-off ballot boxes? Is it voter suppression to say no more giving food and water to voters standing in long lines? I don’t think this is necessarily Jim Crow 2.0. Democrats will argue food and water is just taking care of people no matter which way they’re going to vote. Republicans will argue this is a small form of buying votes. And let’s be real. Who is more likely to need a small bit of food and water? The extremely poor. And who is the extremely poor more likely to vote for? A Democrat.

But the funny thing that happened on the way to this so-called voter suppression is the swift withdrawal of the film industry. Right-wingers like to call these types the Hollywood elite. Georgia had become pretty big for movie making the last several years. Just like MLB’s decision to move the All-Star game out of Atlanta, movie makers and actors began pulling out of Georgia too.

That’s when Gov. Phil Murphy swooped in and sent letters inviting film producers to come to New Jersey instead. After all, he would say, no voter suppression here. And it’s a checklist for filming locations. Need beaches? Got ‘em. Mountains? Got ‘em. Big cities? Suburbs? Rural farms? Same. And he offered big tax incentives to bring those Georgia projects here.

All that gets me thinking about how New Jersey has been luring more filming here already. So I came up with my choices for the best projects. Here they are.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.