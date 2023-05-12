The best ice cream places in NJ — according to you

Luckily, I live about half a mile from one of the hottest ice cream places in our area.

It's run by a family that's been in the frozen treat business for generations. It's called Leo's Yum Yum and was started by the family patriarch, who emigrated from Bari, Italy, and set up business in Camden many years ago. They now have a place in Medford and they are always busy with people lining up for their homemade ice cream and gelati.

Just about every state has its popular ice cream joints but of course, in New Jersey we take it to another level. Many of these places make their own and have some unique flavors that you just can't resist. Like Windy Brow Farms in Fredon in Sussex County, which offers a pork roll and maple flavor that people love. It may not be for you, but you must admit they've gone out of their way to please the Jersey palate!

Here are some of the ice cream places our listeners consider some of the best in the state.

TK'S ICE CREAM — Cream Ridge

GABRIEL'S FOUNTAIN KITCHEN & CREAMERY — Bridgewater

ROYALE CROWN ICE CREAM — Hammonton

THE BENT SPOON — Princeton

THOMAS SWEET ICE CREAM — Princeton

WHITE DOTTE DAIRY BAR — Southampton

NELLY BLY'S OLDE TYME ICE CREAM PARLOUR — Riverton

WINDY BROW FARMS — Fredon Township

THE BAKED BEAR — Pier Village, Longbranch

NASTO'S ICE CREAM — Newark

EVERGREEN DAIRY BAR — Southampton

CUPS AND CONES — Marlton

THE ORIGINAL BANANA CO. — Laurel Springs

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

