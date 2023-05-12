The best ice cream places in NJ — according to you
Luckily, I live about half a mile from one of the hottest ice cream places in our area.
It's run by a family that's been in the frozen treat business for generations. It's called Leo's Yum Yum and was started by the family patriarch, who emigrated from Bari, Italy, and set up business in Camden many years ago. They now have a place in Medford and they are always busy with people lining up for their homemade ice cream and gelati.
Just about every state has its popular ice cream joints but of course, in New Jersey we take it to another level. Many of these places make their own and have some unique flavors that you just can't resist. Like Windy Brow Farms in Fredon in Sussex County, which offers a pork roll and maple flavor that people love. It may not be for you, but you must admit they've gone out of their way to please the Jersey palate!
Here are some of the ice cream places our listeners consider some of the best in the state.
TK'S ICE CREAM — Cream Ridge
GABRIEL'S FOUNTAIN KITCHEN & CREAMERY — Bridgewater
ROYALE CROWN ICE CREAM — Hammonton
THE BENT SPOON — Princeton
THOMAS SWEET ICE CREAM — Princeton
STROLLO'S LIGHTHOUSE — Longbranch & Red Bank
WHITE DOTTE DAIRY BAR — Southampton
HOFFMAN'S — Point Pleasant Beach & Spring Lake
NELLY BLY'S OLDE TYME ICE CREAM PARLOUR — Riverton
WINDY BROW FARMS — Fredon Township
THE BAKED BEAR — Pier Village, Longbranch
NASTO'S ICE CREAM — Newark
EVERGREEN DAIRY BAR — Southampton
MRS. WALKER'S — Toms River, Forked River & Lakehurst
CUPS AND CONES — Marlton
THE ORIGINAL BANANA CO. — Laurel Springs
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.
You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.
MUST SEE: How to make Dennis’ lasagna