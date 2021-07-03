The Best cover bands invade Atlantic City
Want to catch some Bruce Springsteen, The Who, Chicago and other great music? Well the Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City is holding its annual Fake Fest.
Fake Fest is a bunch of cover bands that will make you take a double take. The Fake Fest starts Thursday July 8 with the Bruce Springsteen cover band E-Street Shuffle with two shows at 8 pm and again at 9:45pm. I have posted the full schedule below.
It takes a good cover band to impress me and looking at the line up, it looks like a fun lineup with talented bands who will play your favorite hits from your favorite artist.
The great thing about a great cover band is that they mostly try to perfect the way we enjoy the music of the artist they are covering.
A live Bruce Springsteen song will sound a little different then what you hear on your favorite CD, cassette, iPhone or vinyl. Your favorite U2 song will sound very close to the actual recorded song.
Fake Fest is a great idea and best of all it's free! Do you want to hear a pretty good rendition of your favorite song and artist? Head down to The Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City. It's almost like the real thing. Here's the Schedule
Thursday, July 8
The E Street Shuffle (Bruce Springsteen) | 8pm & 9:45pm
Friday, July 9
Separate Ways The Band (Journey) | 7pm & 9:40pm
Completely Unchained (Van Halen) | 8:20pm & 11:10pm
Saturday, July 10
Beginnings (Chicago) | 1:30pm & 8pm
NY Finest (The Police) | 3:10pm & 9:35pm
Who's Next (The Who) | 4:50pm & 11:10pm
Sunday, July 11
Refugee (Tom Petty) | 1pm & 7pm
Unforgettable Fire (U2) | 2:50pm & 8:35pm
Classic Stones Live (Rolling Stones) | 4:40pm & 10:10pm
