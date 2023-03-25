The best chicken wings in each state — NJ pick is super unique

Chicken wings are a food that I don't eat very often, but when I do I enjoy and I enjoy a good helping, and yes make sure there is plenty of ranches to go along with it.

I like a "dry" wing as opposed to a "wet" juicer wing, just my personal preference. Yes I prefer ranch to bleu cheese. Finally, if I had to pick I'll take a drum to a flat wing.

In a recent article by Lovefood, they listed the "best" chicken wings in America and yes including right here in the Garden State.

Lovefood selected a Jersey restaurant in Hudson County as their choice for wings here in the Garden State.

"At fusion joint TaKorea BBQ, which blends Korean barbecue with tacos and cocktails, the double-fried wings are cooked twice to melt away the fat, so what’s left is pure, tender meat, and a crunchy exterior."

So where do you go for the best "wings" here in New Jersey? We always love your input and recommendations, so give us your picks we always enjoy your feedback, no pun intended lol

