If you find it amusing to have your GPS talk to you in certain accents or even celebrity voices, this is right up your alley. The same thing is now happening with AI where chatbots speak to you in certain accents.

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Most that offer this are very limited in how many voices are available, but the website The Word Finder set out to determine which accents people would want most.

Personally, I feel AI would be better off first making sure it stops giving out wrong information before worrying about accents, but I digress.

They surveyed over 3,000 AI users and questioned them as to which accent they’d most want hear. Let me just say, youse here guys ain’t gonna believe dis!

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A Jersey accent ranks pretty high on that list.

Now in this case, they’re talking (or should I say tawkin’?) about a North Jersey accent. Think the part of our state where Tony Soprano and his crew ran things, and not South Jersey, where your Coke and a hoagie accent didn’t make the top 10.

The Jersey accent came up as the seventh most popular choice. Really? For which questions? “Where’s the best place to bury a body?” “How can I cheat dis here toll plaza?” “Ay, how am I funny, like a clown?”

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According to a press release on the study, our Jersey accent now carries a very specific cultural image - confidence, slightly dramatic, and occasionally suspicious of everyone involved.

Hey, you don’t have to convince me to put a Jersey accent on AI. We all think we’re right about everything to begin with.

Here’s the full Top 10 accents people would most want to hear AI use.

1) Southern

2) NY City

3) BBC English

4) New England

5) Southern California

6) Texas

7) New Jersey (in bold)

8) Philadelphia

9) Chicago

10) Louisiana

NJ towns and their nicknames Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

The 10 commandments of surviving pothole season in NJ Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Key points from Gov. Mikie Sherril's first N.J. budget No new taxes on individuals in the proposed state budget

in the proposed state budget $2.6B in budget solutions to close the deficit

to close the deficit Nearly $2B in spending cuts across state government

across state government $700M in new revenue from closing corporate tax loopholes

from closing corporate tax loopholes Plan aims to balance the budget structurally by 2028

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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